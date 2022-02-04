61st Annual Holly Ball brings French cuisine to north central West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center (UHC) held its 61st annual Holly Ball in a drive-thru fashion early Friday afternoon.

The theme for this year’s event was Around the World with a French-themed picnic basket from Hart’s Kitchen. The event let guests pick up their picnic from the UHC before spinning a prize wheel and playing Plinko for prizes.

Executives from the hospital decided to dress up for the occasion.

Dr. Mark Povroznik, Chairman of Infectious Control at UHC, dresses as a mouse to fit the theme of Around the World. (WBOY Image)

“We certainly like to show the softer and lighter side of the executives here as we connect with the community, and this was a way to bring the theme of a Paris picnic, Ratatouille, a chef, and bring it together and have fun,” said Dr. Mark Povroznik, Chairman of Infectious Control at UHC.

This year’s ball is helping support the WVU School of Nursing project, which is hoping to be at UHC by Jan. 2023.