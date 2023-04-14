CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Another bridge in Clarksburg has completely closed, the city announced Friday.

The 6th Street bridge, which goes from downtown Clarksburg over U.S. Route 50 and the Elk Creek to Glen Elk, is closed to vehicles as of Friday due to concrete failure.

An announcement from the City of Clarksburg said that it would be closed until a full engineering review and repairs can be completed. The post said that it is closed to vehicles but did not specify if pedestrians could still use it.

Route 50 Westbound was completely closed on Friday afternoon near N Chestnut Street for emergency overpass road work.

6th Street bridge over Route 50 in Clarksburg (WBOY image)

Those who need an alternate way to or from Glen Elk can use the bridge on 4th Street two blocks down.

Earlier this week, the 2nd Street bridge was closed for several days after it was hit by an excavator being hauled by a truck. That bridge is now reopened, but as of Friday morning, it still had cones on it.