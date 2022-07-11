CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Instead of celebrating its birthday with a cake and candles, 7-Eleven celebrated its 95th birthday on Monday by giving out free small Slurpees to its customers. July 11 is called “Slurpee Day” or “7-Eleven Day” by the company.

7-Eleven Customer Randy Eaton getting a Slurpee (WBOY image)

At first, some people entered 7-Eleven for different reasons. However, being in the store led to them walking away with a free Slurpee.

“I was pretty thirsty,” Customer Benjamin Wagger said. “I saw it was free today and was like ‘I got to get me some of that Coca-Cola.’”

7-Eleven Day free Slurpee (WBOY image)

Speedway and Stripes also offered free Slurpees throughout the day. Free Slurpees were offered from July 1-11 through the stores’ rewards systems, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards.

With the temperature in the 80s during the day, the Slurpees helped Wagger cool down.

“It feels very cooling after a long hot day weed whacking and mowing grass,” he said. “This is a great refresher.”

The great refresher led to “another successful 7-Eleven Day” for Wagger. The success of it led people to tell about the free Slurpee that 7-Eleven was offering.

“I’ll tell the herd of kids down the road here,” Customer Randy Eaton said.