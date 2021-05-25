7 local wineries and vineyards around north central West Virginia

In this file photo, a visitor samples a glass of wine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Raise your glasses because May 25 is National Wine Day! To celebrate the occasion, we’ve assembled a list of a few local wineries and vineyards in north central West Virginia.

Located in Morgantown

2811 Stewartstown Rd., Morgantown, WV 26508

Located in the Appalachian Mountains of north central West Virginia, the Forks of Cheat Winery has been producing more than 20,000 bottles of wine annually, since 1990.

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here

510 Burroughs St., Morgantown, WV 26505

A small neighborhood trattoria, The Wine Bar offers more than 150 selections of wine from around the globe.

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 4 p.m. – midnight

Sunday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here

Located in Fairmont

1516 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554

Using all honey from the Mountain State, Mountain Dragon Mazery offers hand-crafted meads, melomels, and methyglins in traditional glassware.

Hours of Operation:

Thursday – Friday: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here

3118B Fairmont Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554

Established in 2003, this small farm winery, located in the Appalachian foothills of West Virginia, MonValley Vineyards offers an assortment of red, white and blush wines.

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here

Located in Bridgeport

3927 Brushy Fork Rd., Bridgeport, WV 26330

West Virginia Fruit and Berry offers a collection of all-natural preserves and fruit wines, made with varieties of berries and fruits native to the Appalachian region. Fruit and Berry wines can be found in select retail stores.

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here

Located in Lost Creek

406 Woodstock Dr., Lost Creek, WV 26385

Batton Hollow Winery offers a wide variety of locally made fine wines.

Hours of Operation:

Friday – Saturday: noon – 6 p.m.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here

Located in Weston

190 Vineyard Drive, Weston, WV 26452

Located in the heart of the state, since 1993, Lambert’s Vintage Winery offers a variety of select hand-crafted fine wines.

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here

For information on wineries in other parts of West Virginia, click here.