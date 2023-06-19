STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of several streets in the Stonewood area will be out of power for eight hours on June 20—West Virginia Day.

According to the City of Stonewood’s official Facebook page, the outage will be from 7:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Those affected include residents of the following streets:

Second Street

Third Street

Fourth Street

Amarillo Avenue

Beechwood Avenue

Coal Mine Lane

Indiana Avenue

Industrial Park

Kodiak Lane

Memphis Street

N Fifth Street

Oakwood Avenue

Plainwood Avenue

Shelhammer Lane

Tennessee Street

Water Street

Woodland Avenue

Blair

Dillon

If it rains on Tuesday, the project will be moved to Wednesday, June 21 instead. According to the StormTracker 12 forecast, there is currently a 30% chance of rain in the area.

Mon Power customers who want to get the most up-to-date information on planned outages in their area should make sure the contact information on their account is up to date.