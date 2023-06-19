STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of several streets in the Stonewood area will be out of power for eight hours on June 20—West Virginia Day.
According to the City of Stonewood’s official Facebook page, the outage will be from 7:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Those affected include residents of the following streets:
- Second Street
- Third Street
- Fourth Street
- Amarillo Avenue
- Beechwood Avenue
- Coal Mine Lane
- Indiana Avenue
- Industrial Park
- Kodiak Lane
- Memphis Street
- N Fifth Street
- Oakwood Avenue
- Plainwood Avenue
- Shelhammer Lane
- Tennessee Street
- Water Street
- Woodland Avenue
- Blair
- Dillon
If it rains on Tuesday, the project will be moved to Wednesday, June 21 instead. According to the StormTracker 12 forecast, there is currently a 30% chance of rain in the area.
Mon Power customers who want to get the most up-to-date information on planned outages in their area should make sure the contact information on their account is up to date.