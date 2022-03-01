BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A popular construction business in Bridgeport has closed its doors for good.

84 lumber on Johnson Ave. closed its doors in early January, according to a store employee at the Sabraton store in Morgantown.

According to the store, all employees from the Bridgeport store were moved to the Sabraton store in Monongalia County.

The store said that the Bridgeport location closed because a superstore is in the works in the Deslow area, and employees from both stores would be needed.

It is unclear at this time what will occupy the vacant space on Johnson Ave.

