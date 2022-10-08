NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – After a two year hiatus, the West Virginia Autism Society held its 8th Annual Walk For Autism at the Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort on Saturday.

The purpose of Saturday’s walk was to help support families affected by Autism by getting family and friends together as teams to show support for anyone with Autism.

The event had arts, crafts, games and information on therapies and services which are available for Autism.

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

Additionally, the event showed you are not alone and their is support out there to help you if you need it.

“It’s just so different when you have the support of other families with autism that makes a huge difference,” said Carol Giles, Autism Society West Virginia Corridor Chapter board member. “If their is a family out there who has you know is affected by autism, please reach out to us, please feel free to get involved with our events.”

The Center for Disease Control said that one in every 44 children have autism.

Giles said, “that’s life-shattering for families because all of a sudden there are so many other things that you need and other types of support that you need and we are just trying to make sure they have that.”

Event officials said awareness of this complex disability can help those with Autism lead a productive and self-sufficient life.

To find out more information about the WV Autism Society, you can click here.

Furthermore, the Harrison County Deputy Sheriff Reserve showed off a device that can track an individual via a bracelet that looks like a watch and emits a radio frequency.

Harrison County Sheriff Reserve shows off the tracking device for Project Lifesaver. (WBOY Image)

2022 Walk For Autism. (WBOY Image)

This device is part of a program called Project Lifesaver that’s designed to help those with disabilities who tend to wander and become confused or lost.

If you are interested in signing up a loved one or want more information about the Project Lifesaver program, you can call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 304-624-8550.