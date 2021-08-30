9/11 educational exhibit to be held at Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, the Tribute in Light illuminates in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York, as seen from across the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library has announced that it will be participating in the September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World educational exhibition.

The exhibition presents “the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.” It will be told across 14 posters, including photographs of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection in remembrance of the attacks.

“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald.

Developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom, September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World will be held at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.

“The library is honored to share the 9/11 anniversary exhibit with our community. We hope it will give people an opportunity to pause and reflect and learn more about events of that day and consider their lasting impact. Along with the exhibit, the library will be inviting people to leave thoughts and memories that they would like to share,” said Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library Director Jill Rafter.

For more information, visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website or contact them at press@911memorial.org.