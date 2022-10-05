CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that a popular ’90s and 2000s country music band is coming to Clarksburg this winter.

Big Time Entertainment, LLC, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Diamond Rio and their show “Holiday & Hits” to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

How do I know them?

Diamond Rio has recorded nine studio albums, four Greatest Hits compilations, and an album of Christmas music, and has had 33 No. 1 country singles.

Some of their top hits include “Meet in the Middle” (1991), “How Your Love Makes Me Feel” (1997), “One More Day” (2001), “Beautiful Mess” (2002), and “I Believe” (2003).

Diamond Rio has also received four Group of the Year awards from the Country Music Association, two Top Vocal Group awards from the Academy of Country Music, and one Grammy Award.

What to expect at the concert

“Holidays & Hits with Diamond Rio is basically a concert in two parts,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “The first half will be the band’s greatest hits, and the second half is all holiday favorites.”

“This show is sure to be another great collaboration between Big Time Entertainment and the Robinson Grand,” said Young. “Diamond Rio is truly an upper echelon country band with tons of awards and album sales to prove it.”

Tickets for Diamond Rio Holiday & Hits start at only $48.50 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. But for Friends of the Robinson Grand, tickets are already on sale. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 855-773-6283.