CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — ’90s rock band Blue October is coming to Clarksburg’s Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center this fall on its Spinning the Truth Around (Part II) Tour.

The band, formed in 1995, is known for chart-topping singles “Hate Me,” and “Into the Ocean.”

The tour is promoting the band’s new album, “Spinning the Truth Around: Part I & II,” Blue October’s eleventh studio album and first double-LP.

Blue October. Credit: Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

“We are excited to have a new partner in Drusky Entertainment, and thrilled that our first show together is the award winning Blue October,” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A. Young said in a press release. “This show answers the constant call for more diversity on our stage in a great big way.”

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. for Friends of the Robinson Grand and for the general public on Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. to purchase tickets, go online or call the ticketing center at 855-773-6283.