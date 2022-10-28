CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Harrison County Office of Emergency Management announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that Harrison and Taylor County 911 lines were partially down, and earlier this week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 911 lines were completely down for several hours.
If your 911 call won’t go through, here’s a list of numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Barbour County: 304-457-5167
Doddridge County: 304-659-3770
Gilmer County: 304-269-8243
Harrison County: 304-626-4900
Lewis County: 304-269-8243
Marion County: 304-367-0915
Monongalia County: 304-599-6382
Preston County: 304-329-1855
Randolph County: 304-636-9526
Ritchie County: 304-659-3770
Taylor County: 304-626-4900, 304-265-0904
Tucker County: 304-478-2121
Upshur County: 304-472-9550
Webster County: 304-847-5193
Note that these are typically the non-emergency numbers for each county 911 center, so only use them as an emergency number in situations where 911 is down.