CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Harrison County Office of Emergency Management announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that Harrison and Taylor County 911 lines were partially down, and earlier this week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 911 lines were completely down for several hours.

If your 911 call won’t go through, here’s a list of numbers to call in north central West Virginia.

Barbour County: 304-457-5167

Doddridge County: 304-659-3770

Gilmer County: 304-269-8243

Harrison County: 304-626-4900

Lewis County: 304-269-8243

Marion County: 304-367-0915

Monongalia County: 304-599-6382

Preston County: 304-329-1855

Randolph County: 304-636-9526

Ritchie County: 304-659-3770

Taylor County: 304-626-4900, 304-265-0904

Tucker County: 304-478-2121

Upshur County: 304-472-9550

Webster County: 304-847-5193

Note that these are typically the non-emergency numbers for each county 911 center, so only use them as an emergency number in situations where 911 is down.