CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Harrison County Office of Emergency Management announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that Harrison and Taylor County 911 lines were partially down, and earlier this week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 911 lines were completely down for several hours.

If your 911 call won’t go through, here’s a list of numbers to call in north central West Virginia.

Barbour County: 304-457-5167 Doddridge County: 304-659-3770 Gilmer County: 304-269-8243 Harrison County: 304-626-4900 Lewis County: 304-269-8243 Marion County: 304-367-0915 Monongalia County: 304-599-6382 Preston County: 304-329-1855 Randolph County: 304-636-9526 Ritchie County: 304-659-3770 Taylor County: 304-626-4900, 304-265-0904 Tucker County: 304-478-2121 Upshur County: 304-472-9550 Webster County: 304-847-5193

Note that these are typically the non-emergency numbers for each county 911 center, so only use them as an emergency number in situations where 911 is down.