CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center held its debut showing of Diggery Digger’s Dino Show, a live, interactive experience that lets kids be a part of the show.

Written, directed and composed by Sean Driscoll, the show educates young kids about dinosaurs, fossils and archaeology using puppets, animations and puppetry.

Diggery Digger and a baby dinosaur (WBOY image)

Diggery Digger, who is played by Driscoll, inadvertently begins a process that will bring all the dinosaur bones that lie in museums across the world back to life. All of humanity is in danger, and he needs the help of young paleontologists to stop the calamity.

“This is all about what I wanted to be as a child,” Driscoll told 12 News in an interview before his performance on Saturday night. “I wanted to be a paleontologist, an archeologist when I first started out. Instead, I went into theater and music, but now I’m going back the other way, and I’m able to do all of it in the most fun way.”

About a dozen kids are brought onto stage throughout the show to help Diggery save the world by finding dinosaur eggs or scanning fossils to uncover animal DNA.

Driscoll said the show was inspired by his favorite children’s book “Are You My Mother” by P.D. Eastman, a book about a baby bird who sets out to find his mother. Diggery Digger’s Dino Show has been in production for 15 years and seeks to educate a younger generation through adventures in the STEM field.

“Being along for the ride, that’s really what it’s all about. Taking them to places they’re not quite familiar with and letting them ride along for an adventure where they work together to solve a common problem.”

But, Driscoll said his favorite part about putting on the show is seeing the kids’ faces as they go through the show. The feeling and the connection are what it’s all about.