A Harrison County business is helping provide meals to senior citizens in its community

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Lockheed Martin Aeronautics of Clarksburg presented a check to Bi County Nutrition in Nutter Fort Thursday.

Bi-County Nutrition provides 2,500 meals a week to people in Harrison and Doddridge counties. Volunteers bring dinners directly into the homes of those in need.

Officials for the program explained that the $7,500 donation received will provide food for 10 days.

“People need help,” said Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Plant Manager, Chuck Saffle. “Not just in Covid times but times are kind of tough and times are rough and I think they help folks that are sixty and over. A lot of the folks that’s all they have with the meals provided through Bi-County Nutrition. I think they have over a hundred volunteers here so it is definitely supported by the community and it’s for the community and it needs to keep going to help people through these tough times.”

Lockheed Martin has been operating in Clarksburg since 1962 and employs almost 100 people, who mostly live in the surrounding area.