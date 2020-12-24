A Harrison County restaurant is making sure that everyone has something to eat during the holidays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sabaidee Thai restaurant in Clarksburg is giving back to the community this holiday season. The restaurant opened up its doors Thursday afternoon to give bags of food to those in need.

The restaurant staff worked in an assembly line fashion to pack bags for the people that came in. In the bags were fruit, cookies, and a meal made by the restaurant. The meal was made up of pork chop and fried rice. Once the food was cooked, it was boxed up and given to people straight out of the kitchen.

People wait in line to get food at Sabaidee Thai.



The restaurant owner, Khamtu Psommalinh, said he saw these people walking past his restaurant every day, so he felt it was the least he could do.

He explained that it had been a tough year, so he wanted to make sure everybody had a merry Christmas and had food.