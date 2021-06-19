A local organization holds Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 2021 Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K was held in Harrison County. On Saturday morning, dozens of people participated in the 25th anniversary, in person, as well as virtually.

The in-person runners did a double loop course through downtown Clarksburg running up to the Hardee’s and finishing at the Clarksburg Fire station. Co-Chairman, Larry Mazzny, said when they started this race they wanted to get West Virginians exercising.

“We had the reputation to not exercise and obesity,” explained Mazzny. “This was our way of trying to help and get it going.

Prior years before the pandemic the organization saw close to 1,000 runners participate.

Co-chairman John Ebert and Larry Mazzny came out to run the race in person to go through the ceremony as normal. Mazzny celebrated his 25th year participating in this race and explained that it is part of the fun that he has every year right before Father’s Day.

John Ebert has participated in 23 out of the 25 races and stated he participates each year because he enjoys running.

Next year is going to be the big push,” explained Ebert. “If you enjoy walking or running we have an event for you. So we’re going to start making a huge marketing effort just to benefit people’s lives and make them more healthy.”

Ebert also said they’re preparing for the 2022 race and hope to have the streets packed again with runners. People can participate in the 10k virtually until July 23, 2021.