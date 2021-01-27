Michaels is coming to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One former craft store in Clarksburg is about to be replaced with another by the end of 2021.

According to the City of Clarksburg’s Code Enforcement Department, the A.C. Moore in East Pointe officially closed in 2019, Michael’s has bought permits to install signs and fire protection in the same building.

The chain retailer carries art and hobby supplies, as well as home decor. Most locations additionally offer art classes and custom framing options.

It isn’t yet clear when the store will open to the public, but several job postings have been listed online, and work is still being done on the building to prepare for an opening.

“It won’t be too far in the future; I don’t believe. They’ve been working on the building, making some repairs and getting things in order,” said city code enforcement officer Jim Davis.

The last step before an official opening will be Michael’s undergoing an official inspection by the city.