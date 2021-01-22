A new axe throwing business is coming to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Axe throwing has grown in popularity in the past decade, and Harrison County will be getting a new opportunity to participate by the end of next month.

A new axe location, Hillbilly Hatchets, plans to offer axe throwing training for either 60 or 90 minutes, as well as party packages (birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties and company team building events), for anyone age eight and older interested in a new and unique activity in Bridgeport.

Up to six throwers can participate in each lane and spectators, and the facility is complete with a full bar. Owners explained that they hope to be open by late January or early February and are also offering gift cards.

Hillbilly Hatchets will be located at 34 Keystone Drive in Bridgeport. For more information, visit their website.