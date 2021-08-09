A new bakery opens its doors in Harrison County

SALEM W.Va. – Teddy Bee’s Bakery held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, marking the opening of the new Salem business.

The shop offers a wide variety of baked goods including cookies, cupcakes, brownies, cakes, bread, and on Fridays, pepperoni rolls.

Owner, Crystal Rowe, began baking items for special occasions for her friends and family, but she decided to evolve those family birthday favors into a business. Rowe chose to name the shop after her 5-year-old lab, Teddy.

Teddy Bee’s is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. You can visit “Teddy Bee’s” at 108 West Main Street in Salem.