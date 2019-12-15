A new, full service party planning business opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new full service part planning business opened in Bridgeport Saturday morning.

Owner Melinda Petroff, a long-time Bridgeport resident, decided to open the business to offer community members an affordable and unique service.

Parties By Design offers partial and full event planning services for various types of events including: birthday parties, baby showers, dinner parties, corporate events, bridal showers and more.

“I really wanted to help busy families have amazing parties at a price they could afford. It’s extravagance thats affordable, and the biggest thing is, they save so much time,” said Petroff.

Parties By Design not only can host events in-house but also at the Bridgeport Conference Center and the Benedum Center.