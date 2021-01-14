A new ladder truck is making its way to the Clarksburg Fire Department

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fire Department is getting a new ladder truck.

The current truck has been in service since 1999 and usually have a service life of approximately 20 years. Officials explained that although the current truck is operational, the repair costs are exceeding the value and usability of the apparatus.

“We were fortunate that we committed a four-person truck committee of the men so that they have an ownership, they get a stake in the vehicle,” explained Fire Chief, Steve Pulice. “They get a chance to look at the vehicle while it’s in progress being built and they also get a chance to decide what equipment goes on it, how its placed – they’re actually the guys that are gonna be using it, so they’re the ones who get to figure out what’s gonna work out best for them for the next 20 years.”

The new truck is expected to cost around $1.3 million. The build is expected to start around March and April and will be operational in August or September.