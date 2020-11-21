A “winter market” in Clarksburg helps eager Christmas shoppers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A winter market was held at the Progressive Women’s Association (PWA) building in downtown Clarksburg on Saturday.

Local businesses from Harrison, Marion and Barbour county set up at the PWA from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to help create some foot traffic in downtown Clarksburg. Throughout the summer, the market’s were successful in Clarksburg bringing in around 200 people each weekend.

That success lead to the idea of holding a few more markets for gift shoppers so they can come together as a family, and support local when shopping.

“I have lived here most of my life, and I want to try to contribute something to the community,” said Bill Yoke, Secretary Treasury of Clarksburg Markets. “We feel its a positive thing, and it generates a lot of family activity. We’ve got a nice variety of things for the holidays, and particularly with Christmas coming up, there’s some nice gift options here.”

If you missed the winter market on Saturday, there will be another one held the Saturday before Christmas for last minute shoppers. On Saturday December 19 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. the market will be open again at the PWA building in Clarksburg (305 Washington Ave.).