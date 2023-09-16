BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Keeping your child safe in the car doesn’t just stop at having a child car seat. Making sure the car seat has not expired or been used past six years will keep your child safe in an accident.

AAA East Central hosted their annual Car Seat Roundup on Sept. 15, where people dropped off expired, damaged and unwanted car seats so they can be disposed of properly.

A car seat turned in to AAA. It was manufactured on February 25, 2005, was still in use until recently and was passed down throughout a family.

AAA Safety Advisor J.J. Miller said, “parents, you can’t just keep passing seats down, or using them over and over. We find parents picking up car seats at flea markets, yard sales, charity events, relatives passing them on. It’s not the safest thing to do.”

Miller also said that even with the safety stickers on the side, it’s not enough.

“[It] may not tell you what the history of that car seat is. There could be infrastructures in the car from the use. Hot and cold weather over the years, you know, stop and go in the cars, a crash could occur in the infrastructure could fracture and then if a crash would occur, you’re not absolutely sure the child’s gonna be protected,” Miller said

AAA said they do accept car seats year round, in case you were not able to make it to Friday’s event. Miller also said that if you’re worried whether your child’s car seat is safe or not, but are unsure what to look for, you can go to your local fire or police department and have a professional check.