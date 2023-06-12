BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — AAA East Central is partnering with IDEMIA on the week of June 12 for a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) precheck.

Bridgeport residents are able to schedule an appointment to enroll in an expedited process when going through security screening while flying. This means that residents would not have to stand in line with everyone else at any United States airport. However, this precheck does not work internationally, as that is provided through a different service.

AAA in Bridgeport will be taking walk-ins throughout the week. However, those who make appointments are top-priority. When arriving at the facility, a TSA agent will fingerprint and take a picture of those who have an appointment. Brenda Thacker, Travel Business Development Manager told 12 News that after the on-site process is over, a number will be received in a few weeks. If you’re interested in scheduling an appointment this week, you can do so at this website.

The process costs $85 and is good for five years. Thacker has even used it herself saying, “well for one thing, it’s a convenience factor and I can tell you that I’ve used it. It’s awesome, you have a special line that you go through, you don’t have to take your shoes off, you don’t have to take your computers out of your bags. It’s really really great.”

This is the first time that the Bridgeport branch has held this event, but they have already had over 250 people sign up for an appointment, and that is not including the walk-ins.

The event will run from June 12 to 16 between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.