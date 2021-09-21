AAA helping prevent car theft in Bridgeport with VIN etching

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The American Automobile Association is helping car owners make their investments less attractive to thieves and illegal parts dealers.

AAA team members permanently applied vehicle identification numbers to all pieces of glass on cars this morning in Bridgeport. The free service etches VIN numbers into the glass, forcing thieves and chops shops to replace the expensive pieces before reselling cars on the black market.

VIN etching on car window (WBOY image)

Identification number on car door (WBOY image)

Law enforcement officers have confirmed that cars with VIN etching permanently on windows are less likely to be stolen.

AAA representatives said there are several things people can do to help protect their expensive cars from theft in addition to the etching.

AAA Safety Advisor, J.J. Miller, said “Don’t leave expensive items or inviting items inside your car for a thief to think he can get them and pawn them off. Cameras, technical things like your phone and your tablets, things like that. Store them in the trunk of the car or best yet don’t even put them in the car, take them out at night and lock your car. Don’t leave your windows down. You know, be smart. Protect your investment. That’s an expensive investment you have every day so don’t give it away. And when a thief sees that VIN etching on the window, they’re never going to touch your car, they may move along to someone else’s.”

AAA East Central has 72 offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.