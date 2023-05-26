BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Memorial Day finally upon us, the 100 Deadliest Days of the Year commonly follow.

Memorial Day is the unofficial marker of the summer season, as schools are letting out and temperatures are on the rise, it’s more common for families to venture out and travel. However, with more people on the roadways, the chances of accidents significantly increase.

To bring awareness to the time period, AAA hosted a news conference in Bridgeport at the southbound rest area on I-79 with police units from all over the state in attendance.

42.3 million people are expected to travel on the roads this summer according to JJ Miller, AAA Safety Advisor, who spoke more with 12 News on the 100 Deadliest Days of the Year.

“Last year more than 42,000 people’s lives were changed because of crashes and fatalities. We don’t want people to remember their vacations for the wrong reasons,” said Miller.

12 News also spoke with Anmoore Chief of Police, Don Quinn, on some reminders to stay safe on the road.

“Make sure they put their seatbelts on and lower their speed limits over this weekend and they will have a great wonderful weekend upon their arrival, going and coming,” said Quinn.

If you’re traveling this summer, remember to stay alert and attentive to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.