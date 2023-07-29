CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Aaron’s Hope For Paws aims to help keep cats out of shelters, but with a lack of fosters and an abundance of kittens, some help is needed.

Aaron’s Hope For Paws held an adoption event at the Clarksburg Pet Supplies Plus on Saturday. The organization brought out cats and kittens for the public to see in hopes of promoting their adoptions as the group has more cats in their care now than ever before.

Adoptable cats and kittens at the time of the event. (WBOY photos)

“We probably have at least one-twenty-five to one-fifty in all of our foster homes,” Karen Anderson, director of Aaron’s Hope For Paws, said, “but I also have fosters all over the state we try to help those areas that don’t have shelters. We’ve partnered with the Fayette County Humane Society lately; we’ve moved about eighty-five up from them. They’ve hit some hoarding cases down there; we’ve helped with some hoarding cases.”

Anderson said that the organization is always looking for additional fosters and volunteers. The best way of contacting her would be through the group’s Facebook page. You can also see the animals up for adoption there.