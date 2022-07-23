CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Saturday morning Clarksburg saw another rally in response to the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade ruling.

Over 60 people from Harrison and surrounding counties gathered at Jackson Square to make their voices heard in their ongoing campaign for the right to an abortion.

WV House of Delegates member Danielle Walker holds a sign while standing next to rally organizers at Jackson Square (Courtesy: Francie Floyd)

An injunction by Judge Tera Solango currently protects abortions in West Virginia, however, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office plans to appeal the decision to the state supreme court.

West Virginia House of Delegates member Danielle Walker of the 51st district was in attendance at the rally and gave a speech on the importance of women’s right to an abortion, expressing her frustrations and saying she stands with the women of West Virginia.

One of the organizers Christina Murphey wanted everyone to bring their “signs, voices, anger and frustrations,” and said the injunction protecting abortion in West Virginia is only temporary.

“We want to tell them that we’re not done, that we’re not finished. We have more events planned because abortion is healthcare and it should be a right of every person who needs that care in the state of West Virginia. We shouldn’t have to travel across state lines to get the care that is needed” Christina Murphy

Murphy said they plan on continuing the momentum they have and has planned more rallies for every third Saturday of the month until January.

Other abortion right rallies have been held in Harrison County, including one back in June.