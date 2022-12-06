CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter, Anthony Nunziata, will be paying a visit Clarksburg soon.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host Nunziata’s show “Love Songs from Broadway to Italy” on February 3, 2023, where he will bring his soulful tenor voice to classic jazz, pop standards and classical-crossovers alongside his own original music.

“Anthony seems to be the very best of the next generation of crooners,” said Jason A. Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “From the same mold as Josh Groban and Michael Bublé, Anthony’s charm oozes off the stage as he effortlessly flows between styles and genres.”

Robinson Grand promotion for the Anthony Nunziata show “Love Songs from Broadway to Italy.”

Nunziata will be joined by local vocalists Marissa Bailey and Benjamin DeFazio, along with the show band AMICI.

“I’m in the business of making people feel good, making people happy, moving people in some way,” said Nunziata. “We are all on this life’s journey in search of that feeling of being moved, to feel alive. If I can have a small part in moving someone in some way during my live concerts or through my music, this is the greatest gift I can give.”

Tickets for the show start at $25 and will go on sale to the general public on December 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.