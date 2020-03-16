Act 2 Theatre Company play postponed due to coronavirus concerns

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Act 2 Theatre company in Clarksburg was scheduled to put on a production of “Meddling Spirits” later in March, but the company has decided to postpone the play due to health concerns.

WBOY previously featured Act 2’s science fiction comedy “Meddling spirits,” set to take place starting on March 19, but concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have caused crew members to make the decision to postpone the play until the fall.

While a final date has not been set, the performance has been moved to November and the cast will continue to rehearse during the summer to stay safe, but also get some practice in.

“We just felt it was the best thing to do, looking out for the community and the actors, and tentatively we’re rescheduled for November-the first two weekends, so we’re going to try again. So we’re confident we’ll get a chance at it,” said “Meddling spirits” co-writer Rex Kelch, who also said the rescheduling makes sense because the play itself takes place in the month of November.

Act 2 Theatre explained that this should not affect any of its future productions and more information will be available in the future.