ACTS beautifies the town of Salem again

The light blue and red building were recently painted by the ACTS group in Salem.

SALEM W.Va.- The Actions of Compassion to Transform Salem group known as ACTS has finished yet another projected to improve the town of Salem.

Two buildings and some doors in the downtown area have been painted as a beautification project.. one of many over the two year that ACTS has been active.

Many gathering places in the town have been cleaned and improved by the ACTS group. They have planted flowers, painted bridges and benches and cleaned and restored garden and sitting areas.

For this most recent beautification project, the exterior of two building as well as some doors have been painted. The paint choice was inspired by the history of the specific buildings.

Ten Salem University students helped to paint the buildings along with the Acts group members who have anywhere from 10-15 volunteers.

“When I commit to something, I give it 110%, and to see it done and the appreciation from the towns people… I get so many message and comments on our post thanking us, and its not me, its our group. I don’t want people to think I’m seeking attention, I’m not. I’m doing this for Salem,” said Annette Gibson, Director of ACTS.

ACTS has more projects in process right now, however they have hit some walls in their efforts to improve the quality of their town of Salem.

A lack of cooperation from city officials or other organizations within the city of Salem has made it difficult for ACTS to complete or even start the projects they would like to see take place in their community.

The ACTS group started two years ago, and in the beginning they were feeding the homeless. They also held a holiday dinner in their towns low-income apartment complex.

Once participation in their feeding events fell to zero, the group felt they needed to put their efforts elsewhere.

They have completed many projects in the city up to this point, but if they don’t receive more cooperation from their community, it is likely they put their projects to a halt.