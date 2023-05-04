CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Adamston Elementary School building in Clarksburg was sold by auction Wednesday night, but there is still some mystery about what will happen to it next.

The 60,000 square foot building was sold by Kaufman Realty and Auctions in an online auction on May 3. The prior owner was the Harrison County Board of Education, and the building formerly housed Adamston Grade School and before that, Victory High School.

Listing agent, Andrew Yoder, was not able to disclose the identity of bidder #5 who purchased the old school, but he did say that the winning bid was $154,000.

Emmanuel Christian School, which is located approximately 2 miles from the old Adamston school, had the second-highest bid and did not win, even though it had the support of the Victory High School Alumni. Another possible buyer, who had considered turning the school into a boys home, also did not have the winning bid.

According to the listing, the buyer has 48 hours from the auction to pay 10% of the amount to close with the auction. After that, the rest of the balance—$154,000 in this case, must be paid within 45 days on June 17.

12 News aren’t the only ones wondering who made the purchase. Emmanuel Christian School posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon seeking the identity of “bidder #5.”

If anyone knows bidder #5, we’d like to talk to them about their car’s extended warranty. Oh, and the Adamston Elementary School. Call us, maybe? Emmanuel Christian School on Facebook

If the buyer would like to speak to 12 News about their plans for the old school, you can reach out to us at news@wboy.com.