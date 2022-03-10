CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Adamston Elementary School in Clarksburg hosted its wellness fair on Wednesday evening that was open to parents and caregivers.

A presentation on stages of change was presented in the school auditorium for those in attendance to learn about the stages of change children go through. Experts said when they talk about wellness, it’s as a form of prevention. Wellness has eight dimensions: occupational, social wellness, spiritual, mental, and physical to just name a few.

“So, when we are talking about wellness, it’s where am I doing well in all of these dimensions of wellness and where do I need to do a little bit of work. So, if we can do that, then we are going to decrease what we call risk factors and we’re going to increase our protective factors,” said Heather Stalnaker, a licensed professional Counselor.

In the school gymnasium, there were also support services set up with community resource information for people to take home with them. Stalnaker said it’s motivating as a caregiver or parent to watch a child go through developmental changes or a healthy habit the family wants to implement.

“When we talk about stages of change, that first one is precontemplation. So, that is where the person says, ‘this isn’t a problem, I like my life the way it is, I’m good,’ and then we go to contemplation. And they start to see that maybe this behavior is impacting my life in a negative way, and once we get there, we start thinking about preparation. So, preparation is the next stage, and this is ‘okay if I would make a change, what would that look like, and what might I need to do, and what’s the benefit, what’s the risk, what’s the reward?’ because if we want to make that change, it has to benefit us in some way to stay motivated and continue with that. Once we look at that preparation, we’re going to move into action. So, what do I actually need to do, and I am going to implement that action plan,” Stalnaker said.

Stalnaker also said that the change may happen in small steps and that the goal has to be obtainable for kids and adults alike. She also said that the small goals will also help in reaching the overarching larger goals.