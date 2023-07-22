CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You may notice a bit of a brighter welcome when you enter the community of Adamston, heading into Clarksburg from Route 50.

Although the Adamston Lions Club’s welcome sign has received a few touch ups over the years, this is the first time in its 24-year history that the sign is receiving a full-on facelift.

The sign was first established in 1924 and read “Welcome to Clarksburg. Drive carefully,” before the four lanes of Route 50 ran over top of where the sign sits. It wasn’t until 1999 that the Adamston Lions Club reached out to CSX Transportation and requested rights to personalize the sign, which lead to what it is today.

The process of repainting first began with the Clarksburg Fire Department hosing down the wall so that volunteers and members of the Adamston Lions Club could scrub away the grime and start on a fresh slate.

Afterwards, the Lions Club began painting with the help of Harrison County Communities Corrections, a program that helps individuals who may have faced legal troubles serve as volunteers in substitute to incarceration.

Wayne Worth, supervising case manager of the Harrison County Communities Corrections program, said, “it’s definitely a blessing, you know, when you’ve got two organizations coming together to do good in a community.”

In an interview with 12 News, Adamston Lion Club president, Tim Criss, spoke on what it means to have helping hands on deck.

“We appreciate all the volunteers that are helping us out. Our club members are getting a little old so we couldn’t do it by ourselves,” Criss said.

Altogether about eight volunteers are contributing to the project and the Adamston Lions Club is welcoming even more. They plan to meet at the location every day at 9 a.m. until the sign is complete, which is assumed to be sometime in the last week of July, rain permitting.