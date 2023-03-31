CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been in short supply since October of last year.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the following ingredients are currently involved in the shortage:

Amphetamine Aspartate

Amphetamine Sulfate

Dextroamphetamine Saccharate

Dextroamphetamine Sulfate Tablets

An anonymous viewer wrote to 12 News about how the shortage is affecting middle school students. The writer said, “the Adderall shortage has really affected a lot of my students… My students and their families are still trying to get their dosages correct, and I’m sure the shortage hasn’t made that any easier.” They added that it has also affected the students’ behavioral issues, which affects other students in learning, and ultimately affects the teacher in teaching.

Another anonymous viewer discussed the Adderall shortage with a 12 News reporter, in which they explained that what they are currently prescribed “does not seem to work like it use to, like not as strong I guess.” The viewer said that they now only take it on days that they work to save it when needed. They also said, “I think it has affected my productivity a lot, which is to be expected. But I think that it has affected my sleep as well, like I can never get enough rest, and it results in me being constantly tired.”

Stephen Toompas, president of Town and Country Drug Store in Stonewood told 12 News over a phone call on March 31 that the Adderall medication has been a struggle to get in, and that they are also struggling to get other needed medications in as well. He added that this has been the hardest time his store has had in trying to get certain medications for its clients.

Village Pharmacy in Lost Creek confirmed that it has also struggled with getting Adderall in for its clients. The pharmacist mentioned to 12 News that over the past three to four months, clients have tried to find their medications through other pharmacies, and if they cannot, they try to switch to a different brand of ADHD medicine.

If you are noticing differences in your ADHD medication or dosages, or if you are in need of an alternative medication and have not already done so, please reach out to your healthcare provider.