Advantage Technology opens doors in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — On Thursday, Advantage Technology opened a new office building in Bridgeport.

The IT firm has offices all over the state and has had a presence in Harrison County for the last three years. As it continued to grow, so did the need for an office space to hold its employees. Patrick Marozzi, the regional sales manager, saw the opportunity with the need for tech services rising since the pandemic forced people to work from home and communicate through technology more.

“Even folks now trying to get back in the office, technology is in the forefront of what we’re doing, and I think we want to be the go-to for that sort of stuff,” Marozzi said.

Advantage Technology’s new office is located at 1509 Johnson Ave in Bridgeport.