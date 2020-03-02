Aeromedical life flights one patient after auto pedestrian accident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fire Department and Anmoore EMS responded to an auto-pedestrian accident shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

911 officials at the Harrison County Communication Center said the accident occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart. One person was flown by Aeromedical to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

There is no word on the patient’s condition at this time. Clarksburg Police Department is handling the investigation.