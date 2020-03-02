Aeromedical life flights one patient after auto pedestrian accident

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fire Department and Anmoore EMS responded to an auto-pedestrian accident shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on Emily Drive in Clarksburg. 

 911 officials at the Harrison County Communication Center said the accident occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart. One person was flown by Aeromedical to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.  

There is no word on the patient’s condition at this time. Clarksburg Police Department is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories