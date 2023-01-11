BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The aerospace industry continues to grow in north central West Virginia, offering jobs and a bright future in Bridgeport.

For nearly 20 years, Aurora Flight Sciences has been part of the local community manufacturing aero systems for both autonomy solutions and defense solutions.

On Wednesday, Aurora Flight Sciences held a ground-breaking ceremony for an expansion on their composites fabrication facility.

This new building extension adds 48,000 square feet, which officials say will double the current manufacturing capacity and capabilities.

“It’s an exciting time, it’s a great place to raise a family, we want to make sure that there is plenty of job opportunities and opportunities for our children… to have jobs, know that they can stay here and have a great career in the aerospace industry,” said Eric Thompson, Vice President of Manufacturing, “It allows us to not only expand our current programs that we have but to be able to accept new programs and add to the growth to the aerospace industry here in West Virginia.”

The Aurora Flight Sciences building expansion will bring more aerospace jobs to north central West Virginia.

To find out more information about Aurora Flight Sciences and to look for job openings click here.