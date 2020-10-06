Aetna partners with local organizations to host event offering free flu shots to community

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Free flu shots were given out on Tuesday in Clarksburg.

Aetna partnered with Immaculate Conception Church and CVS to host the event at the Knight’s of Columbus. Walk up and drive up services were available for anyone who wanted to get the shot.

Organizers said that with everyone so focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, we can’t afford to forget about the regular flu.

“But we just also want to make sure how important to get the flu shot in general because we forget about our flu shot that could be really worse this year,” Organizer Taylor Daugherty explained. “But we need to make sure we get our flu shots so we’ll be safe this summer…This winter excuse me.”

Aetna holds free flu shot giveaways often and upcoming events can be found here.