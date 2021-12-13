Affordable health insurance signups to be held in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginians can sign-up for affordable insurance in Bridgeport this week.

On Wednesday, Dec.16, WV Navigator officials will be helping with enrollment or re-enrollment in ACA Marketplace Health Insurance at the Bridgeport Conference Center.

Any West Virginia resident will be able to come to the event to get free enrollment or re-enrollment help for Marketplace plans. Representatives will be able to answer questions and provide information on who qualifies for financial assistance and how much applicants may receive.

Anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance is eligible to purchase insurance under the Affordable Care Act’s provisions. New rules under the American Rescue Plan Act have expanded subsidies and lowered monthly premiums. This year, 4 out of 5 will qualify for a plan at less than $10 per month. Even most high-income earners will now be able to qualify for the lower-cost plans.

The event will be located at 300 Conference Center Way, Bridgeport, W.Va. Appointments are not necessary and, walk-ins will be taken between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

“Most people will be able to qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator. “We are really urging people to look at the new plans and prices that are being released this year. In a lot of cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.” Smith says getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage.

For those that want coverage on Jan. 1, the deadline to enroll in the program is Dec. 15. WV Navigator will be holding more enrollment events across the state, including one in Wheeling on Dec. 15. WV Navigator is also able to provide enrollment assistance over the phone or in-person in their offices in Fairmont, Charleston, Huntington and Martinsburg. The annual open enrollment period for 2022 is from Nov. 1, to Jan. 15, 2022. If you miss the enrollment deadline, you may not be able to get coverage again until 2023.

More information is available by calling (304) 356-5834 or visiting the WV Navigator website.