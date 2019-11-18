AFT Harrison hosts food drive for students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – AFT Harrison hosted a food drive over the weekend to benefit local schools.

Community members were invited to stop by the old K-Mart parking lot on Emily Drive to donate any non-perishable food items. Monetary donations were also accepted.

All donations received will be given to Harrison County Schools for students in need.

“There are a lot of kids that go home after school and are hungry, and we wanted to make sure that they had some food to take home with them in the evenings or to eat on the weekends or over school breaks when you don’t have anything for them to eat,” said AFT Harrison president Renee McLean.

This event was held on Saturday and Sunday.