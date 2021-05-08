Alderson Broaddus holds in-person commencement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University celebrated its graduating class on Saturday. The University held its 150th Commencement at the Robinson Grand Preforming Arts Center in Clarksburg.

Robinson Grand Preforming Arts Center

“I think it wasn’t as challenging as everyone thinks in some respects,” President of Alderson Broaddus University, Tim Barry said. “Sure, it’s had its challenges but everything else has had its challenges as well. Most importantly it’s a celebration. It’s a celebration of our student achievement, celebration of the university and we’re delighted to be here.”

More than 180 students were in attendance. The University held three different ceremonies for different colleges. The guest speaker was Alderson Broaddus graduate John E. Dooley, with a prerecorded message titled “The AB Experience: Three Important Life Lessons.” to the students. Dolley is the CEO for the Virginia Tech Foundation Inc. and is a native of Summersville, West Virginia.

President Tim Barry Speaking at 2021 commencement

Alderson Broaddus allowed graduates from the 2020 class to join in the ceremonies, since last year they were virtual.

“Compared to last year there is no comparison,” Barry said. “To see the emotions, the tears, the happiness, the sense of achievement and commitment makes it all worthwhile. To tell our story and their story and intermingle those stories together is really important at this time.”