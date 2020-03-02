Alderson Broaddus University students participate in Read Across America day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s Read Across America Day, and athletes from one local college were taking the time to encourage children to read.

Members of the soccer team at Alderson Broaddus University (AB) read to students at Adamston Elementary School in Clarksburg Monday morning.

AB soccer player Tanner Kidwell reads to K-2 students

Team members read to two sessions of students, before telling them how important reading was to reach their goals at school and on the field.

“Hopefully these kids can take away that, ‘Ok, these guys are high-profile athletes, and they take their time to read out of the day,’ so maybe we can help benefit kids,” said AB soccer player Tanner Kidwell.

Members of the University’s Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) also celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday with a trip to Kasson Elementary/Middle School in Barbour County.

In honor of Read Across America Day, which falls on Dr. Seuss’s birthday, students read their favorite Seuss books to elementary school students and had a surprise in store for each of them.

“Even though PBL is just a business organization,” explained PBL member Kiley Sparks, “I feel like it is nice for us to give back to the community, and it is, kind of, a good thing to show kids that college is another step—not only high school.”

Throughout the month of December, PBL members traveled home for the holidays and hosted book drives in their local communities.

Local libraries, churches and families all donated books. Nearly 1,000 books were collected during the drive, and more than 200 bags were given out throughout the day’s activities.