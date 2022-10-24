BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport celebrated its 75th anniversary with a choir concert.

The program included various musical styles over a span of time, including songs that were sung in a few different languages, as well as some modern music. Styles ranged from chant to gospel music from the African American Transformation.

“It’s a way to continue the tradition and to sing the songs that have sustained the church’s prayer for many years. And it also lets young people hear some of the antiquity of the church,” said Stephen Pishner, director of Music and Liturgy at All Saints Catholic Church.

Pishner added that the concert lets people who are conditioned to listen to one style of music for prayer and praise to be open to some new things. On Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, the Parish will be hosting its anniversary homecoming weekend.