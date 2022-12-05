CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County business and its patients are helping make sure that all kids have big smiles on Christmas morning.

All Smiles Dental in Clarksburg sponsored 25 children in this year’s Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army stopped by the dentist’s office Monday morning to pick up all the bags stuffed with presents.

Dr. Roger Suter, the owner, said being a part of the Angel Tree Program really helped his patients and staff appreciate the spirit of giving during the holiday season.

“Well I personally adopted angels and it’s one of those things, my kids are older and it was just so nice to go out and shop for kids. It put me in a great Christmas spirit to give back and be able to buy toys again. So, I mean it was important to get involved with Angel Tree just because it is the season of giving, is to be able to give back to everyone who wakes up Christmas morning with some toy, a prize, something special just to let them know people care.”

Suter said he was thrilled that his patients and staff more than doubled the original goal of sponsoring 10 Angel Tree kids.