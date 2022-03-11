CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Allegiant’s new nonstop flights to Florida begin this weekend, with ticket prices as low as $34, according to a release.

The flights go from North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in Florida. Allegiant first announced the nonstop route in December, and they begin running on March 11.

“We’re excited to expand our service in West Virginia,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Whether you plan to spend your time visiting some of America’s best beaches or checking out the vibrant arts culture, we know travelers will enjoy our brand of service – nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new flights will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant‘s website. Prices range from $34 to $119 depending on the weekend.

Flights must be purchased by March 13, 2022 for travel by April 29, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice, and optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply, according to the release.

Allegiant offers a unique option to Clarksburg-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.