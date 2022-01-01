Alley 304 opens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Alley 304 has opened for business on Jan. 1.

The building, located East Pike St. at the former Compton Lanes location, has a snack bar, t-v monitors, automatic scoring system and sixteen newly installed lanes, all with new paint and flooring.

The manager hopes to fulfill a need in the community with the all-season activity.

“I really didn’t realize how much I was going to love having people in the building until we had it. It was really gratifying to see everybody here and having fun with their families, and like I said all the demographics that came out, dates and families, its been really fun to watch everybody bowl again,” said Megan Scroggins, employee.

Lanes are reserved by the hour at these times:

Monday- 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Tuesday- 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Wednesday- 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Thursday- 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday- 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday- 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday- 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Shoe rentals are $2.50 per person.