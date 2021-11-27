Almost Heaven Barn holds first-ever Tree Festival

A sign on the window of Almost Heaven Barn welcomes guests to the Tree Festival. (WBOY Image)

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Almost Heaven Barn in Shinnston held the first day of its inaugural Tree Festival on Saturday.

Normally a wedding venue, Almost Heaven Barn started the festival because there were no December weddings, and the owner wanted to give back to the community.

Christmas trees decorated by local businesses were lined against the wall, with attendees able to buy raffle tickets to drop into the buckets of the trees of their choice.

Winners for the trees will be drawn on Dec. 5, with the winner receiving the tree and proceeds from the raffle going to United Hospital Center’s Cancer Center Wings of Hope.

Trees decorated and donated by local businesses lined the outside perimeter of Almost Heaven Barn for raffle, with the proceeds going to United Hospital Center’s Cancer Center Wings of Hope. (WBOY Image)

“I kind of did a little research and found another venue clear in North Carolina that does something similar. So, we kind of tweaked it, did it a little bit different to really involve the community,” said Angela Holt, owner of Almost Heaven Barn.

The first day of the event, which fell on Small Business Saturday, also featured lots of small businesses and vendors, food trucks, horse rides, a hot cocoa bar, kids activities and more.

“COVID has really changed things the last couple of years. It’s just great to be able to host an event here that’s not a wedding so that we can target a totally different clientele, totally different part of the community, totally different parts of the counties, just so that people have a great time with their families in preparation to celebrate for Christmas,” said Holt’s daughter, Alexus Mays.

Admission for the festival is $10 per person, while children under 10 can attend for free.

The festival will be held on additional days before the drawing on Dec. 5.

Other days and times for the festival are: