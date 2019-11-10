Almost Heaven Barn holds open house event

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Almost Heaven Barn in Shinnston held an open house on Saturday to attract the community to the new wedding venue.

Nine local vendors gathered with their products to show visitors and barn owners spoke to guests about all that is included in having a wedding at the location.

Owners said nine events were booked so far.

“They were just so surprised when they walked in to see the finished product because none of them have seen it until today, so it was great to see their reactions when they walked in,” said owner Angela Holt.

Almost Heaven Barn is also offering a discount for anyone who books an event at the venue through November 15th.