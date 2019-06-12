American Cancer Society seeks volunteer drivers to take cancer patients to appointments

CLARKSBURG W.Va. – Employees of United Hospital Center and American Cancer Society are looking for drivers to help provide transportation assistance to cancer patients.

Workers say going to and from medical appointments is one of the greatest concerns that cancer patients face. To ensure patients get to their treatments, the American Cancer Society will provide cancer patients at United Hospital Center free rides through its Road To Recovery program.

“It’s almost like a taxi service or Lyft or Uber for patients and it’s just a wonderful, wonderful feeling. Years ago before I worked for American Cancer Society, I volunteered as a road driver and the rewards from that were so wonderful,” said Mary Lough, health system manager of the American Cancer Society.

According to United Hospital Center, an estimated 12,400 West Virginia residents will learn that they have cancer within the year of 2019.

The ACS is currently looking for volunteer drivers in North Central West Virginia to help assist those with appointments.

“You get a personal sense of satisfaction that you’re doing something to help people in your community. You know, I worked for a lot of years and I finally retired and I had the time to actually do it. Yeah it’s very inspiring,” said Phyllis Pritts, volunteer driver.

For more information about how to register as a volunteer driver for the ‘road to recovery’ program you can visit www.cancer.org/drive of call 1-800-227-2345.