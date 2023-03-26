CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Roy Parish American Legion Post 13 located near downtown Clarksburg hosted a dinner fundraiser to make repairs to the building.

On the dinner menu was hot turkey sandwiches, mashed potatoes, green beans and a dessert. American Legion Post 13 accepted donations of $12 for each meal and also provided dine-in and take-out options. Post members said they need the funds to redo their bathrooms, fix roof leaks as well as paint throughout the building.

“It is nice to come down here and talk to somebody that has been through what you’ve been through in the military. Only people that have been in the military know what people that have been in combat or even non-combat, it is still a stressful environment, but it is nice to come down here and talk to brothers and sisters down here to just get away and open up to people that let you know, understand you,” said Keith Mascia, American Legion 13 Post Commander.

American Legion Post 13 members said they hope to sell all the meals and raise at least $1,000. They also said that they would happily take any donations that anyone would like to give them to help keep their building in good shape for the veterans.